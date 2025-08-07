2nd Army chief dismisses Hun Sen’s call to halt F-16 use, reaffirms Thailand’s right to defend sovereignty

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thailand's 2nd Army Region, on Thursday addressed former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's request for Thailand to stop using F-16 fighter jets in operations and his plea to the international community to halt the sale of military aircraft to Thailand. Boonsin stated, “This is our matter. He can ask, but we will use the F-16s to protect our sovereignty.”

When asked whether any conclusions would be reached in the ongoing General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, Boonsin expressed confidence that the situation would improve and that it would end well. He added that he expected Cambodia to adhere to the agreements made during the GBC talks. However, the next steps would depend on an official statement from Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit, Thailand’s Deputy Defence Minister, regarding the outcomes of the meeting.

Boonsin further emphasised that soldiers stationed along the border should remain vigilant and maintain their positions, as the protection of national territory requires constant human oversight. He compared the situation to Cambodia's stance, saying, "We must stay watchful in this situation."