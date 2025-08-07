2nd Army chief dismisses Hun Sen’s call to halt F-16 use, reaffirms Thailand’s right to defend sovereignty

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thailand's 2nd Army Region, on Thursday addressed former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's request for Thailand to stop using F-16 fighter jets in operations and his plea to the international community to halt the sale of military aircraft to Thailand. Boonsin stated, “This is our matter. He can ask, but we will use the F-16s to protect our sovereignty.”
When asked whether any conclusions would be reached in the ongoing General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, Boonsin expressed confidence that the situation would improve and that it would end well. He added that he expected Cambodia to adhere to the agreements made during the GBC talks. However, the next steps would depend on an official statement from Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit, Thailand’s Deputy Defence Minister, regarding the outcomes of the meeting.
Boonsin further emphasised that soldiers stationed along the border should remain vigilant and maintain their positions, as the protection of national territory requires constant human oversight. He compared the situation to Cambodia's stance, saying, "We must stay watchful in this situation."
In regard to the recent incident involving BHQ, an elite bodyguard unit from Cambodia, which was caught spying in Thailand’s Buriram province, Boonsin said investigations would continue to determine the full extent of the involvement. He reassured that all areas would be closely monitored, and local provincial governors had been instructed to stay alert and coordinate security efforts.
Despite these tensions, Boonsin reassured that the current situation posed no major concerns, stating that if communication remained constructive, there would be no issues. However, if discussions were not productive, Thailand was fully prepared to defend its sovereignty.
The 2nd Army commander also acknowledged that unexploded landmines, particularly around the Ta Kwai Temple in the Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin, remain a significant issue and will require coordination with Cambodia to clear.
Regarding a Cambodian soldier who reportedly fell seriously ill with malaria, Boonsin noted that it was each side’s responsibility to care for its own personnel. Thailand has field medics and local hospitals in place to support its troops, and no Thai soldiers have fallen ill at this time, he added.