Sam Rainsy rallies overseas Cambodians to challenge Hun Sen amid Thai-Cambodian conflict

Sam Rainsy, the long-time political rival of Hun Sen, has seized upon the Thai-Cambodian border clashes to stage a parallel nationalist campaign through the Cambodia National Resistance Council (CNRC), strategising to overthrow Hun Sen’s regime.
The former leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) re-emerged in the Cambodian political spotlight as the CNRC, under his leadership, issued a statement demanding the Cambodian government disclose key information to the public:
The CNRC also called on Prime Minister Hun Manet’s government to provide relief measures, employment, and debt alleviation for those affected.
Rainsy launched the #TruthExpose campaign to demand justice for frontline soldiers who lost their lives. During the five-day conflict, CNRC leaders abroad expressed patriotic unity between “overseas Cambodians” and “Cambodians at home” in support of frontline troops.
Initially, Rainsy appealed directly to Hun Sen to release Kem Sokha, the former CNRP leader jailed for 21 years on charges of treason and plotting with the United States to overthrow Hun Sen’s government — a move Rainsy framed as a step towards reconciliation in facing foreign aggression. Hun Sen ignored the request, prompting Rainsy to publicly criticise him for concealing military death tolls.
Most of the soldiers killed in combat were reportedly local troops, unlike the elite BHQ (Bodyguard Headquarters) unit — Hun Sen’s personal guard — which was absent from the front lines. CNRC leaders used Facebook to post contrasting images of grassroots soldiers in sandals and the well-equipped BHQ forces.
Meanwhile, “overseas Cambodians” have used social media to raise funds for the families of fallen and injured soldiers and to act as a voice for families unable to contact their relatives on the front lines.
The CNRC is an organisation of overseas Cambodians formed to restore full democracy to the country. It was founded by Mu Sochua, former CNRP deputy leader now based in the United States, together with Sam Rainsy, who lives in France.
Seventeen years ago, Mu Sochua and Kem Sokha, a Cambodian-American, returned to Cambodia to co-found the Human Rights Party with US backing. This party later merged with the Sam Rainsy Party to form the CNRP, a new hope for Cambodians.
Hun Sen later used “lawfare” to force Rainsy into exile, in a bid to eliminate political rivals. Kem Sokha, who succeeded Rainsy as CNRP leader, was arrested for treason and accused of conspiring with the US. The CNRP was dissolved in 2018, prompting Mu Sochua and dozens of CNRP MPs to flee to Thailand before moving to the US.
Since going into exile, Rainsy and Mu Sochua have long hoped to return to Cambodia, inspired by Rainsy’s attempted “Operation Kneel to the Homeland” in 2019. At that time, Rainsy announced on his Facebook page: “On Saturday, 9 November 2019, I will find a way to return to Cambodia, no matter what.”
The plan was to mobilise Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand to walk to the Klong Luek border crossing in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo province, to escort Rainsy and former CNRP MPs back to Cambodia. Small groups of Cambodian workers in Rangsit and Pak Nam prepared to lead the way for his symbolic return.
Rainsy arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on 8 November 2019 from France, but was unable to leave the airport as then Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha arranged for him to be sent to Malaysia instead.
Most recently, on 9 August 2025, Mu Sochua and Sam Rainsy held a Zoom meeting with CNRC leaders to discuss the causes of the Thai-Cambodian conflict and to set out a strategy to topple Hun Sen’s regime.