Sam Rainsy rallies overseas Cambodians to challenge Hun Sen amid Thai-Cambodian conflict



Overseas and domestic Cambodians unite

The CNRC is an organisation of overseas Cambodians formed to restore full democracy to the country. It was founded by Mu Sochua, former CNRP deputy leader now based in the United States, together with Sam Rainsy, who lives in France.

Seventeen years ago, Mu Sochua and Kem Sokha, a Cambodian-American, returned to Cambodia to co-found the Human Rights Party with US backing. This party later merged with the Sam Rainsy Party to form the CNRP, a new hope for Cambodians.

Hun Sen later used “lawfare” to force Rainsy into exile, in a bid to eliminate political rivals. Kem Sokha, who succeeded Rainsy as CNRP leader, was arrested for treason and accused of conspiring with the US. The CNRP was dissolved in 2018, prompting Mu Sochua and dozens of CNRP MPs to flee to Thailand before moving to the US.



Operation ‘Kneel to the Homeland’ – Second Attempt

Since going into exile, Rainsy and Mu Sochua have long hoped to return to Cambodia, inspired by Rainsy’s attempted “Operation Kneel to the Homeland” in 2019. At that time, Rainsy announced on his Facebook page: “On Saturday, 9 November 2019, I will find a way to return to Cambodia, no matter what.”

The plan was to mobilise Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand to walk to the Klong Luek border crossing in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo province, to escort Rainsy and former CNRP MPs back to Cambodia. Small groups of Cambodian workers in Rangsit and Pak Nam prepared to lead the way for his symbolic return.

Rainsy arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on 8 November 2019 from France, but was unable to leave the airport as then Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha arranged for him to be sent to Malaysia instead.

Most recently, on 9 August 2025, Mu Sochua and Sam Rainsy held a Zoom meeting with CNRC leaders to discuss the causes of the Thai-Cambodian conflict and to set out a strategy to topple Hun Sen’s regime.