Typhoon Ragasa tracks toward South China Sea, indirect impacts expected in Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has updated the path of Typhoon Ragasa, which was moving east of the Philippines on Sunday night (September 21). The storm packed maximum sustained winds of around 185 km/h near its centre and was heading west-northwest at a speed of 15 km/h. It is expected to enter the South China Sea later today.
Ragasa is projected to move westward toward Hong Kong and skirt the southern coast of China. It will then pass over Hainan Island into the Gulf of Tonkin, weakening into a severe tropical storm.
Landfall is anticipated in Vietnam before the system pushes into northern Laos, where it is expected to dissipate rapidly between September 24 and 26 under the influence of a strong cold air mass from China.
As the typhoon’s centre passes through the upper South China Sea, the southwest monsoon over Thailand will strengthen. Between September 23 and 26, rainfall will intensify across much of the country, with heavy to very heavy downpours forecast in the northern and upper northeastern regions, the upper central plain, the east, and Bangkok and its vicinity.
Residents in at-risk areas are urged to watch for flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothill and low-lying zones. Conditions at sea are also expected to deteriorate, with waves in the upper Andaman Sea rising to 2–3 metres, and exceeding 3 metres in stormy areas. Mariners should exercise caution, while small boats are advised to remain ashore.
The public is encouraged to follow updates and warnings issued by the Meteorological Department closely.