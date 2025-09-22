Typhoon Ragasa tracks toward South China Sea, indirect impacts expected in Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has updated the path of Typhoon Ragasa, which was moving east of the Philippines on Sunday night (September 21). The storm packed maximum sustained winds of around 185 km/h near its centre and was heading west-northwest at a speed of 15 km/h. It is expected to enter the South China Sea later today.

Storm trajectory

Ragasa is projected to move westward toward Hong Kong and skirt the southern coast of China. It will then pass over Hainan Island into the Gulf of Tonkin, weakening into a severe tropical storm.

Landfall is anticipated in Vietnam before the system pushes into northern Laos, where it is expected to dissipate rapidly between September 24 and 26 under the influence of a strong cold air mass from China.

Indirect effects on Thailand