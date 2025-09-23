15-vehicle pileup in Phuket’s tunnel injures at least one motorist

A pileup involving 15 vehicles in a traffic underpass on Phuket Island on Tuesday injured at least one motorist, police said.

The Phuket Info Centre Facebook page reported that the accident occurred at the underpass at Dara Samut Intersection at 11:47 am.

Some motorists involved in the accident said it was apparently caused by a trailer truck losing control and ploughing into vehicles that were stuck in traffic congestion ahead.

Police from Wichit Police Station rushed to the scene at noon and coordinated operations for over an hour to clear the damaged vehicles from the tunnel.