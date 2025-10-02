Benjamin Mauerberger Launches Legal Action Against Journalist, Denies Criminal Allegations

Full Statement

Statement by Benjamin Mauerberger

Over the past two months, myself, my family, and my business partners have been victims of a relentless smear campaign orchestrated and executed by Mr. Tom Wright. Through his platforms “Project Brazen” and “Whale Hunting,” Mr. Wright has deliberately attempted to damage reputations through fabricated allegations and reckless insinuations. His actions do not constitute journalism in any legitimate sense, but rather a calculated and targeted attempt at defamation.

Mr. Wright has sought to portray me as a fugitive criminal and to insinuate that my life’s achievements and professional successes are rooted in money laundering, human trafficking, and call-center scams. These are vile fabrications, entirely baseless and unsupported by any evidence. Mr. Wright has presented no factual substantiation for his accusations, nor has he ever attempted to contact or interview me directly, as any credible and ethical journalist would. What he has done is not news reporting — it is fiction, created

with the sole intention of destroying me and my family.

I have never committed any crime nor am I a fugitive as falsely alleged. All such accusations have been made without proper and thorough investigation. Particularly the case in New Zealand from early on in my career, the investigation by relevant authorities has been concluded and determined that the matter does not constitute a criminal offense.

Among the most serious falsehoods are claims that I am involved in Cambodian money laundering, call-center scams, and human trafficking. I have never had and will never have, any connection to such activities.

Equally unfounded are the insinuations linking me to issues of international relations or national security, whether economic or energy-related – particularly those between Thailand and Cambodia.

In the case of Tiantian Ventures, which was investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), I confirm that I have no connection to whatsoever. The individual appearing in the published image is not me, and I am not the person charged by the SEC in that matter.

These accusations are false, unfounded and deliberately misleading.

Today, myself, my family and businesses have found ourselves as political victims, targeted through unethical tactics designed to use us as pawns in broader attacks. I am a law abiding citizen who respects and complies fully with the laws of every country in which I live, travel and conduct business. I am proud to be a resident and investor in Thailand, where I have acted transparently, responsibly, and in full compliance with the law. My

professional record and personal conduct reflect integrity and accountability.

Mr. Wright’s pattern of conduct exposes the true nature of his campaign. In just a few weeks, he has published more than 130 posts, the vast majority of which directly and repeatedly attack me, rather than constituting any form of investigative journalism. This kind of reporting clearly demonstrates the hallmarks of a smear campaign, devoid of any tangible evidence.

Mr. Wright has recklessly published my passport, without redaction, a blatant violation of privacy that knowingly places me and my family at risk of fraud and identity theft. He has relied on the artificial amplification of suspicious social media accounts, clearly created and mobilized for the exclusive purpose of spreading his defamatory claims. This is digital manipulation dressed up as public interest.

For these reasons, I have initiated legal proceedings against Mr. Tom Wright and all parties complicit in this campaign. They must now answer for their actions before a court of law, where the truth will prevail. Mr. Wright will no longer be able to manipulate a one-sided media platform as he does now; he will be compelled to explain his conduct before the judiciary, where his methods will be laid bare.

I urge honourable and respected media organizations such as ICIJ and OCCRP to investigate the mechanisms and individuals behind this defamatory campaign. Exposing how fabricated news and harassment are disguised as journalism will help strengthen the media profession at a time when its credibility is under attack.

Mr. Wright’s conduct demonstrates that he is a former journalist who has abandoned the pursuit of truth, consumed instead by fabrication and defamation. He lacks credibility, acts in bad faith, and may be receiving undisclosed benefits from his activities under the guise of journalism — conduct that is utterly reprehensible.

Finally, I, my family, and my business appeal for justice from the public, relevant authorities, and the media. We urge them to present accurate facts and carefully verify information before disseminating it. Lastly, to protect myself, my family, and my business, I hereby state that if any further acts of harassment continue against us, I reserve the right to pursue all legal actions necessary to safeguard our reputation and interests.