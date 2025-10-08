NARIT invites stargazers to watch spectacular Orionids on Oct 21

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) is urging Thais to watch and enjoy the spectacular annual meteor shower associated with Halley's Comet (1P/Halley) on the night of October 21.

NARIT announced on its website that while the Orionids occur annually from October 2 to November 7, the peak will happen during the night of October 21 into the early hours of October 22.

The meteor shower can be seen starting from 10:30 PM.

NARIT said the meteor shower will first be visible at the arm of the Orion constellation in the east before gradually moving up to the middle of the sky. Stargazers can enjoy it until dawn.