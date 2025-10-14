Ghostly sounds and fighter jets: Thailand steps up readiness for D-Day along the Cambodian border

“Let them complain if they wish. I’m acting on Thai soil. My soldiers are tired, and I’m helping them stay alert. Why should that be a problem? It’s my land, my home. Sue if you must — I don’t care. Morale is high, and the troops are ready,” said Maj Gen Benjapol Dechatiwong Na Ayutthaya, Commander of the Burapha Task Force.

Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree stated that Cambodian incursions into Thai territory have been persistent and abnormal, with Cambodian authorities mobilising groups to obstruct and provoke Thai forces.

“This has angered Thai citizens, many of whom have called on authorities to act. One peaceful form of protest has been the use of loudspeakers to play sound — a non-violent method,” he said.

On October 13, Lt Gen Worayot again visited the Sa Kaeo border, reviewing mine clearance progress and combat readiness among cavalry and artillery units. Following evacuation drills for residents across four districts to ten temporary shelters, he joined National police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet in a joint meeting integrating army-police operations at Aranyaprathet.

Pol Gen Kitrat emphasised that the Royal Thai Police operate under the army’s strategic command, deploying border patrol and riot-control units on the front line and coordinating with agencies to safeguard civilians if evacuation becomes necessary.

“At Ban Nong Chan, around five houses once occupied by Cambodian nationals have been cleared. Deeper inland, we found denser settlements, now cordoned off. Nothing major has happened yet, but both sides have reviewed the September 17 clash and are likely refining tactics,” he said.

Overall, the military, police, and civil administration are testing readiness and defining conditions to ensure the legitimacy of any forthcoming action, pending final operational orders.

Meanwhile, the army’s communication campaign has reinforced its stance: safeguarding Thai sovereignty takes precedence over concerns about international perception.

At present, the army, police and civil agencies stand ready for deployment. The operation plan includes crowd-control tactics such as water cannon vehicles, tear gas, high-frequency sound systems and rubber bullets, while container barriers remain in place to contain potential unrest. Should the opposing side employ conventional weaponry, a second wave of military action is expected along the Thai-Cambodian frontier.