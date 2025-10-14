Ghostly sounds and fighter jets: Thailand steps up readiness for D-Day along the Cambodian border

It is now the fourth day since the October 10 deadline set by Parinya Phothisat, Governor of Sa Kaeo, who formally notified the Governor of Banteay Meanchey in Cambodia to submit an evacuation plan for Cambodian villagers occupying Thai territory north of the red line at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province.
On October 10, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a National Security Council meeting endorsing the Royal Thai Army’s operational plan to address border encroachment — revised to align with international law and human rights standards.
Although Anutin declined to reveal details, citing the matter as “highly confidential,” he affirmed that all preparations were complete and that he would personally visit the Sa Kaeo border at an appropriate time.
The plan combines enforcement under martial law, which grants full protection to officers from civil and criminal liability, with other laws such as the Forest Act and Immigration Act, depending on circumstances.
Meanwhile, in a heightened display of vigilance, the Minister and Deputy Minister of Defence — together with regional commanders — have carried out repeated on-site inspections to ensure troop readiness along the border in anticipation of possible developments.
Earlier, Lt Gen Worayot Luengsuwan, Commander of the 1st Army Region, visited Sa Kaeo Province to rehearse operations in simulated terrain — a clear signal of preparations for an imminent operation to reclaim Thai territory.
The campaign began with Defence Minister Gen Natthapol Nakpanit inspecting operational bases at Phu Makhuea and Phlan Yao in Si Sa Ket, and Pom Poon in Surin. Deputy Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen followed with visits to Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew to check troop readiness, equipment and international-standard procedures for handling encroachers.
On the ground, the Burapha Task Force has been clearing landmines at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, recovering seven anti-personnel mines — PMN and MN79 types — and safely disposing of them. The clearance is expected to conclude within two days.
Alongside these operations, civilian supporters have engaged in psychological operations to boost troop morale, playing “ghostly sounds” and “aircraft noises.” Cambodia has since lodged complaints with the Interim Observer Team (IOT) and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR).
“Let them complain if they wish. I’m acting on Thai soil. My soldiers are tired, and I’m helping them stay alert. Why should that be a problem? It’s my land, my home. Sue if you must — I don’t care. Morale is high, and the troops are ready,” said Maj Gen Benjapol Dechatiwong Na Ayutthaya, Commander of the Burapha Task Force.
Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree stated that Cambodian incursions into Thai territory have been persistent and abnormal, with Cambodian authorities mobilising groups to obstruct and provoke Thai forces.
“This has angered Thai citizens, many of whom have called on authorities to act. One peaceful form of protest has been the use of loudspeakers to play sound — a non-violent method,” he said.
On October 13, Lt Gen Worayot again visited the Sa Kaeo border, reviewing mine clearance progress and combat readiness among cavalry and artillery units. Following evacuation drills for residents across four districts to ten temporary shelters, he joined National police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet in a joint meeting integrating army-police operations at Aranyaprathet.
Pol Gen Kitrat emphasised that the Royal Thai Police operate under the army’s strategic command, deploying border patrol and riot-control units on the front line and coordinating with agencies to safeguard civilians if evacuation becomes necessary.
“At Ban Nong Chan, around five houses once occupied by Cambodian nationals have been cleared. Deeper inland, we found denser settlements, now cordoned off. Nothing major has happened yet, but both sides have reviewed the September 17 clash and are likely refining tactics,” he said.
Overall, the military, police, and civil administration are testing readiness and defining conditions to ensure the legitimacy of any forthcoming action, pending final operational orders.
Meanwhile, the army’s communication campaign has reinforced its stance: safeguarding Thai sovereignty takes precedence over concerns about international perception.
At present, the army, police and civil agencies stand ready for deployment. The operation plan includes crowd-control tactics such as water cannon vehicles, tear gas, high-frequency sound systems and rubber bullets, while container barriers remain in place to contain potential unrest. Should the opposing side employ conventional weaponry, a second wave of military action is expected along the Thai-Cambodian frontier.