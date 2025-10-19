Survey finds Thais growing weary of prolonged Thai–Cambodian tensions

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) surveyed 1,310 Thais aged 18 and above between October 14–16, covering all regions, education levels, and occupations. The survey — titled “Are Thais still patient?” — sought to gauge public sentiment on the current border tensions.

The results paint a striking picture of public mood during the crisis, particularly regarding “tolerance” and “confidence” in various institutions.

When asked about their tolerance for the Thai–Cambodian conflict, 40.53% said they still had “moderate patience”, but 24.43% said they had “lost patience”, and 19.69% said they were “beginning to lose patience”.

Combined, these two groups represent 44.12% of respondents showing signs of growing frustration. Only 14.74% said they remained “highly patient”.

Among respondents living along the Thai–Cambodian border (210 samples), the trend was similar — 24.29% said they had lost patience, and 22.38% said their patience was waning, totalling 46.67%.