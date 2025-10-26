NARIT confirms bright meteor over Thailand was a bolide, not a threat

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) clarified that an exceptionally bright fireball accompanied by a sonic boom seen over the skies of many central and eastern provinces early Sunday was a normal celestial phenomenon known as a bolide.

Many social media users reported sightings of a very bright fireball followed by a sonic boom at around 12:28 a.m. on Sunday, with no reports of damage.

NARIT said it believed the phenomenon was a bolide, possibly associated with the Orionids, which occur annually from October 2 to November 7.