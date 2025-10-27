Fourth explosion rocks KK Park as Thailand prepares to handle foreign influx

On October 27 2025, Thai–Myanmar border sources reported that explosions continued to shake KK Park in Myawaddy, a global scam hub located opposite Mae Ku Mai Tha Sung in Mae Sot district, Tak province. The blasts come amid the Myanmar military’s latest offensive against online-scamming syndicates operating under the guise of Chinese investment projects.
Foreign nationals have continued fleeing from KK Park and nearby enclaves such as Shwe Kokko—opposite Ban Wang Pha in Mae Ramat—and Tai Chang, opposite Ban Huai Nam Nak in Phop Phra district, despite protection by Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) and Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) troops.
Fourth blast at 5.25 pm on Sunday
The fourth explosion occurred at 5.25 pm on Sunday (October 26) when BGF units allied with Myanmar’s army detonated buildings linked to scam operations in KK Park’s Chinese-backed special-economic-zone project in Aeng Ji Myin village.
Fragments, believed to be galvanised metal from the blast site, reportedly landed on a local home’s toilet and a power-pole insulator in Ban Mae Ku Mai Tha Sung on the Thai side.
This was the fourth detonation since the first series of blasts began on October 24, all within 500 metres of the Thai–Myanmar border.
Thailand prepares for migrant surge
Third Army Region commander Lt Gen Worathep Bunya said the number of foreign nationals crossing into Thailand was likely to rise as Myanmar continued its crackdown.
He confirmed that temporary shelters have been prepared and that the matter would be discussed with the National Security Council (NSC) to determine management protocols, legal procedures and necessary funding.
“The explosions were demolition operations by Myanmar’s ground forces — not drone strikes.
They took place about 500 metres from the border.
We have already reassured border villagers, and people feel safe,” Lt Gen Worathep said.
According to the Tak Border Command Centre and the Ratchamanu Task Force, as of October 27, the number of foreigners fleeing across the Moei River had risen to 1,525 people — including 1,275 men and 250 women.
The top nationalities were:
Officials are now coordinating humanitarian assistance and registration, while monitoring the volatile situation in KK Park, where Myanmar’s campaign to dismantle transnational scam networks continues to intensify.