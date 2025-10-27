Fourth explosion rocks KK Park as Thailand prepares to handle foreign influx

On October 27 2025, Thai–Myanmar border sources reported that explosions continued to shake KK Park in Myawaddy, a global scam hub located opposite Mae Ku Mai Tha Sung in Mae Sot district, Tak province. The blasts come amid the Myanmar military’s latest offensive against online-scamming syndicates operating under the guise of Chinese investment projects.

Foreign nationals have continued fleeing from KK Park and nearby enclaves such as Shwe Kokko—opposite Ban Wang Pha in Mae Ramat—and Tai Chang, opposite Ban Huai Nam Nak in Phop Phra district, despite protection by Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) and Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) troops.

Fourth blast at 5.25 pm on Sunday

The fourth explosion occurred at 5.25 pm on Sunday (October 26) when BGF units allied with Myanmar’s army detonated buildings linked to scam operations in KK Park’s Chinese-backed special-economic-zone project in Aeng Ji Myin village.

Fragments, believed to be galvanised metal from the blast site, reportedly landed on a local home’s toilet and a power-pole insulator in Ban Mae Ku Mai Tha Sung on the Thai side.

This was the fourth detonation since the first series of blasts began on October 24, all within 500 metres of the Thai–Myanmar border.