Thai Army closely monitors Thai-Myanmar border as over 1,500 people flee from KK Park zone

As of 7 a.m. on November 1, the Tak Border Command Centre reported that 1,595 individuals — both foreign nationals and Thais — had crossed into Thailand from the Chinese KK Park economic zone. This included 1,330 men and 265 women.

Among them were:

Indians: 465 (440 men, 25 women)

Filipinos: 220 (122 men, 98 women)

Chinese: 185 (180 men, 5 women)

Vietnamese: 151 (129 men, 22 women)

Ethiopians: 130 (118 men, 12 women)

Others came from more than 20 nationalities, including Kenya, Pakistan, Nepal, Ukraine, Indonesia, Laos, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Rwanda, Myanmar, and Thailand.

The report added that 860 people entered via the Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge and 712 people were processed through the Mae Sot Police Station.

Legal actions have been taken against 680 foreign nationals, with 439 fined and deported, and 241 imprisoned for unpaid fines. Additionally, 32 Thais were fined for immigration-related offences.

A total of 23 individuals have entered the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) for vulnerable persons — including 18 sent to NRM shelters, one to Phitsanulok Protection Centre, and four to Chiang Rai Protection Centre.

The Tak Border Command Centre affirmed that all arrivals have undergone security and health screenings to ensure safety for both local communities and the nation. The process is being managed jointly by immigration officers, the Ratchamanu Special Task Force, and other security agencies stationed along the border.