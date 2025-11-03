Main road in Don Mueang still flooded as connected canal remains swollen Monday afternoon

After heavy rains battered Bangkok on Sunday night, causing widespread flooding, a main road in Don Mueang district remained submerged on Monday afternoon as authorities struggled to drain floodwaters into a nearby canal.
As of Monday afternoon, sections of Song Prapha Road were still under water, with flood levels reaching the height of the pavements in some areas.
Motorists cautiously drove through the road at a crawl to avoid creating waves that could damage nearby houses.
Officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said Song Prapha Road remained flooded while many other parts of the city had already dried up because the floodwaters there could not be drained into Khlong Prem Prachakorn. They explained that the canal was still swollen with excess water.
The BMA’s Drainage and Sewerage Department reported that the highest rainfall accumulation over the past six hours was recorded on Chaeng Wattana Road in Lak Si district, at 117 millimetres, followed by Bang Na, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, and Chatuchak districts.
Officials added that when rainfall exceeds 60 millimetres, the city’s drainage system cannot drain water fast enough, resulting in temporary flooding until the rain subsides.
On Sunday night, flooding was reported in several areas across the capital following hours of torrential rain, particularly in Lak Si district, which saw peak rainfall of 131.5 millimetres.