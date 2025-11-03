Main road in Don Mueang still flooded as connected canal remains swollen Monday afternoon

After heavy rains battered Bangkok on Sunday night, causing widespread flooding, a main road in Don Mueang district remained submerged on Monday afternoon as authorities struggled to drain floodwaters into a nearby canal.

As of Monday afternoon, sections of Song Prapha Road were still under water, with flood levels reaching the height of the pavements in some areas.

Motorists cautiously drove through the road at a crawl to avoid creating waves that could damage nearby houses.