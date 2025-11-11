Public health ministry clarifies 10,000-baht fine for drinking during banned hours amid one-year transition period

The Public Health Ministry has clarified details of the new Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, which took effect on November 8, 2025, prohibiting customers from consuming alcohol in restaurants or commercial venues during restricted hours — from midnight to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Violators face an administrative fine of up to 10,000 baht.

Nipon Chinanonwet, M.D., director of the department’s Office of Alcohol Control Committee, explained that Thailand is currently in a transition period, as sub-regulations have not yet been issued.

“Authorities understand the need to use discretion carefully. For now, the focus is on education and warnings rather than immediate fines. Repeat offences, however, will lead to administrative action,” Nipon said.

He noted that the sub-regulations will clarify how alcohol can be sold or consumed during prohibited hours, covering cases such as customers drinking after midnight in bars or restaurants, and vending machines for alcoholic beverages — which currently lack clear rules.

At present, only Public Health Ministry officers are authorised to issue fines, and all proceeds must be remitted to the national treasury.

“Police do not yet have the authority to impose fines until additional sub-regulations are enacted,” Nipon said.

For criminal offences — such as obstructing enforcement or deliberately evading inspection — legal proceedings must involve police or administrative officers to ensure full procedural validity.