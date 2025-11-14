Thai Armed Forces present seized Cambodian soldier’s mobile phone to foreign defence attachés as evidence

The Thai Armed Forces displayed the mobile phone seized from a Cambodian soldier to the Military Attaché Corps to Thailand (MAC-T), presenting photographic evidence supporting Thailand’s account of the escalating security situation along the Thai–Cambodian border.
On November 14, 2025, the Thai Armed Forces held a briefing to present evidence and clarify the security situation along the Thai–Cambodian border. Senior officers from the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and experts from the Central Institute of Forensic Science briefed defence attachés from 18 countries at the Auditorium, Building 9, Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters.
The briefing focused primarily on the recent landmine incidents involving Thai soldiers—cases which have been scientifically verified as newly laid landmines in the Huai Ta Maria area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province. These incidents have drawn significant international concern.
During the session, the Director of Military Intelligence emphasised Thailand’s firm commitment to adhering to the mechanisms of the Regional Border Committee (RBC) and the General Border Committee (GBC), as well as cooperation with the Interim Observer Team (IOT), now restructured as the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), to ensure negotiations and ceasefire commitments are upheld by both sides.
Thailand also reaffirmed its strict adherence to the Joint Declaration issued in Kuala Lumpur between the Prime Minister of Thailand and the Prime Minister of Cambodia—an agreement Thailand considers vital for pursuing lasting peace.
Repeated landmine incidents resulting in Thai casualties have heightened tensions, which Thailand asserts reflect Cambodia’s lack of sincerity and failure to comply with agreements. This ultimately prompted Thailand’s responsive measures. The Thai side expressed hope that the international community will understand the context and rationale behind Thailand’s actions.
1. Overview of the Thai–Cambodian conflict
Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, Defence Ministry Spokesperson, outlined the broader conflict situation, highlighting the repeated landmine injuries suffered by Thai soldiers over the past 2–3 months and explaining the reasons behind Thailand’s resulting countermeasures.
2. Presentation of battlefield evidence
Col Danai Jamnongchob, Royal Thai Army Intelligence representative, presented evidence and factual updates from the border area, including details of the latest skirmish.
3. Scientific verification of newly laid landmines
Col Santichai Chomphuchan, from the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC), presented forensic and practical evidence proving the landmines were newly planted anti-personnel mines, enabling foreign defence attachés to understand the reality on the ground and Thailand’s necessity to act.
In a key part of the briefing, Thai military officials presented the mobile phone seized from a Cambodian soldier, containing photographic material used as direct evidence of Cambodian actions along the border.
In closing, the Director of Military Intelligence thanked the foreign defence attachés for their time, engagement, and constructive dialogue, noting that such cooperation reflects a shared commitment to peace and regional stability.
The Thai Armed Forces stressed that this briefing represents security diplomacy in action, aimed at fostering international understanding and supporting long-term, stable relations among nations.