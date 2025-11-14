Thai Armed Forces present seized Cambodian soldier’s mobile phone to foreign defence attachés as evidence





The Thai Armed Forces displayed the mobile phone seized from a Cambodian soldier to the Military Attaché Corps to Thailand (MAC-T), presenting photographic evidence supporting Thailand’s account of the escalating security situation along the Thai–Cambodian border.

On November 14, 2025, the Thai Armed Forces held a briefing to present evidence and clarify the security situation along the Thai–Cambodian border. Senior officers from the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and experts from the Central Institute of Forensic Science briefed defence attachés from 18 countries at the Auditorium, Building 9, Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters.

The briefing focused primarily on the recent landmine incidents involving Thai soldiers—cases which have been scientifically verified as newly laid landmines in the Huai Ta Maria area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province. These incidents have drawn significant international concern.

During the session, the Director of Military Intelligence emphasised Thailand’s firm commitment to adhering to the mechanisms of the Regional Border Committee (RBC) and the General Border Committee (GBC), as well as cooperation with the Interim Observer Team (IOT), now restructured as the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), to ensure negotiations and ceasefire commitments are upheld by both sides.

Thailand also reaffirmed its strict adherence to the Joint Declaration issued in Kuala Lumpur between the Prime Minister of Thailand and the Prime Minister of Cambodia—an agreement Thailand considers vital for pursuing lasting peace.