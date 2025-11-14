Thai Army finds two more landmines at Chong An Ma, vows continued clearance along border

The Royal Thai Army has reported continued detection of landmines along the Thai-Cambodian border, with the latest discovery made today (November 14) in Chong An Ma, at Hill 677, Song sub-district, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province—an area firmly within Thailand’s operational zone.

Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree stated that troops on patrol found two anti-personnel mines, later confirmed by an explosive ordnance disposal team to be PMN-2 anti-personnel mines in new condition, though their safety pins had not yet been removed. The mines were safely recovered, documented, and the evidence will be forwarded to ASEAN Observer Teams (AOT).

The two mines were located approximately 50 metres apart. Mine 1 was placed along the Thai patrol route, while mine 2 was found near an old operations base on Hill 677, where Thailand is currently carrying out area improvements.

Based on the placement and proximity to Thai patrol routes, the army believes the mines were deliberately planted by Cambodian soldiers, either to ambush Thai troops patrolling the border or to target Thai personnel conducting area maintenance.