Bangkok Braces for Plunge in Temperatures Next Week as Winter Weather Approaches

The Thai capital and central provinces face a sudden 4-degree Celsius temperature drop from 17 to 23 November 2025, with authorities advising citizens to prepare for erratic conditions.
Residents of the Thai capital and surrounding central regions are being warned to prepare for a significant and sudden shift in weather, with temperatures expected to drop sharply from Monday, 17 November.
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) confirmed that upper Thailand will initially experience unstable weather, including the possibility of thunderstorms in some areas, before a distinct cooling trend takes hold.
The central provinces, including Bangkok and the metropolitan vicinity (Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, and Nakhon Pathom), are set to be directly affected.
Forecasters anticipate temperatures will fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius throughout the week, leading to noticeably cooler, or even "cold," conditions.
The highest predicted drop of 4 degree Celsius will necessitate urgent preparation before the cold season officially begins.
Authorities are advising the public to take immediate steps to prepare for the cold and erratic weather:
Warm Clothing: Residents should prepare warm clothing, such as jackets, scarves, and hats, particularly for the cooler mornings and evenings.
Health: Extra attention should be paid to health, as variable weather can easily lead to illness, specifically affecting the respiratory system.
Stay Informed: Citizens are encouraged to closely monitor official weather updates from the TMD and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) for any further alerts.