Government reports remaining 73.97bn baht in economic-stimulus budget

On November 16, 2025, Paradorn Prisanananthakul, Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office, who oversees the Budget Bureau, announced that the government is expediting budget disbursement to ensure state funds flow into the economy quickly and effectively. He said investment expenditure is especially crucial, as it plays a key role in job creation and boosting income across the country.

Paradorn added that he has closely followed progress on disbursement and instructed the Budget Bureau to urge all government agencies to accelerate spending for both the FY2026 budget and the 2025 economic-stimulus budget, with emphasis on transparency, accountability and value for money.

For the 2025 stimulus budget, originally reallocated from the Digital Wallet project, the total approved amount is 157 billion baht, of which 131.141 billion baht has been officially allocated. So far, 57.166 billion baht has been disbursed, leaving 73.974 billion baht remaining. More than 52 billion baht has already been committed through signed contracts, with the remainder currently progressing through procurement processes.