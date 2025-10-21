Cabinet orders acceleration of budget spending

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Finance Ministry’s proposal for government agencies and state enterprises to accelerate disbursement of investment budgets for fiscal 2026, in the hope of boosting GDP before the year’s end.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the Cabinet had endorsed measures for all government agencies and state enterprises to speed up investment spending from their approved budgets.

Ekniti said the accelerated spending would come from three major budget sources, totalling 4.37 trillion baht, comprising: