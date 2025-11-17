Armed foreign illegal miners arrested in Thong Pha Phum gold-digging raid

A brazen illegal mining gang has been caught secretly digging for gold in Thong Pha Phum district, Kanchanaburi, with soldiers and police raiding the site and arresting four armed foreign nationals.

The Thong Pha Phum National Park chief, Yutthapong Damsrisuk, said officers acted under the directive of Suchart Chomklin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, who ordered the park to work with Border Patrol Police (BPP), military units and district authorities to set up joint checkpoints, intensify patrols and prevent the ongoing illegal gold-digging activities inside the national park. He also instructed strict enforcement of the law.

On November 15, Thong Pha Phum National Park launched a coordinated operation with troops from the Lad Ya Special Task Force under the Surasi Task Force, led by district chief Chakrit Tanpirun, who heads the working group on illegal gold mining. The mission aimed to suppress forest encroachment in Thong Pha Phum district.