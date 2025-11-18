Mine-clearance to proceed with AOT presence to avoid clashes with Cambodia

Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed the Defence Ministry to accelerate humanitarian demining along the Thai–Cambodian border, emphasizing that every operation must include ASEAN Observers (AOT) to prevent accusations or escalation from the Cambodian side.

Speaking after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting at Government House, Siripong said the prime minister expressed concern over the heightened tensions along the border and urged the public to understand that the United States will not link Thai–US trade negotiations to the Thai–Cambodian border situation.

Anutin ordered the Defence Ministry to proceed with Thai-side demining first, noting that although the original plan involved joint clearance by both countries, Cambodia is currently not cooperating, even in areas clearly inside Thai territory.