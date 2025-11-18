Mine-clearance to proceed with AOT presence to avoid clashes with Cambodia

Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed the Defence Ministry to accelerate humanitarian demining along the Thai–Cambodian border, emphasizing that every operation must include ASEAN Observers (AOT) to prevent accusations or escalation from the Cambodian side.
Speaking after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting at Government House, Siripong said the prime minister expressed concern over the heightened tensions along the border and urged the public to understand that the United States will not link Thai–US trade negotiations to the Thai–Cambodian border situation.
Anutin ordered the Defence Ministry to proceed with Thai-side demining first, noting that although the original plan involved joint clearance by both countries, Cambodia is currently not cooperating, even in areas clearly inside Thai territory.
The prime minister stressed that all mine-clearance activities must be reported to ASEAN Observers and that they must be physically present:
This is to ensure an impartial record of events, prevent misinformation, and avert attempts by “ill-intentioned actors or unfriendly countries” to distort the situation.
Reporters noted that the Cabinet held a closed-door session on border issues.
The government reaffirmed plans to proceed with installing temporary boundary markers in the Ban Nong Chan–Ban Nong Ya Kaew area, which will later support the construction of a permanent border fence.
Defence Minister briefed the Cabinet, warning that Cambodian forces have refused to cooperate with mine-clearance work in some locations — including those inside Thai territory.
When Anutin asked whether Thailand could face armed clashes if it proceeded alone, Defence Minister responded: “A confrontation is likely.”
This prompted the prime minister’s directive that AOT be present during every demining operation as neutral witnesses, in order to minimise risk and ensure transparency.