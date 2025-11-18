Thai Defence Minister Dismisses Hun Sen's Border Taunt, Vows Independent Demining

Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit confirms Thailand will not release Cambodian prisoners until hostilities end; expresses relief at Cambodia's indifference to border reopening talks.

Thailand's Defence Minister General Natthaphon Narkphanit has affirmed the nation’s commitment to an independent and expedited demining programme along the border with Cambodia, simultaneously dismissing recent provocative rhetoric from the Cambodian side regarding border closures.

Speaking to the press before a Cabinet meeting at Government House on 18 November, Gen Natthaphon addressed the ongoing operations to clear landmines, stressing that safety requirements prevented setting a fixed timeframe.

"We have cleared five areas so far, and we will proceed with the remaining eight areas," he confirmed. "If those are completed, we will expand further because we have found a large number of mines."

The Minister explained that the 13 priority areas were proposed at the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on 10 September.

He emphasised that the work is being fast-tracked solely for the safety of both Thai border residents and military personnel on duty.

Gen Natthaphon maintained Thailand’s refusal to release 18 Cambodian nationals referred to as 'prisoners of war' (POWs).