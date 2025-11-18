Thai Defence Minister Dismisses Hun Sen's Border Taunt, Vows Independent Demining

Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit confirms Thailand will not release Cambodian prisoners until hostilities end; expresses relief at Cambodia's indifference to border reopening talks.
Thailand's Defence Minister General Natthaphon Narkphanit has affirmed the nation’s commitment to an independent and expedited demining programme along the border with Cambodia, simultaneously dismissing recent provocative rhetoric from the Cambodian side regarding border closures.
Speaking to the press before a Cabinet meeting at Government House on 18 November, Gen Natthaphon addressed the ongoing operations to clear landmines, stressing that safety requirements prevented setting a fixed timeframe.
"We have cleared five areas so far, and we will proceed with the remaining eight areas," he confirmed. "If those are completed, we will expand further because we have found a large number of mines."
The Minister explained that the 13 priority areas were proposed at the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on 10 September.
He emphasised that the work is being fast-tracked solely for the safety of both Thai border residents and military personnel on duty.
Gen Natthaphon maintained Thailand’s refusal to release 18 Cambodian nationals referred to as 'prisoners of war' (POWs).
"We are not releasing them because Cambodia has not yet shown a symbol or expressed an end to hostilities and has not negotiated anything," he stated, making clear there was no intention of a release at this time.
Responding to remarks by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen that he was no longer interested in the 18 detainees, Gen Natthaphon insisted, "We are acting strictly according to principles and the law. We do not care what the Cambodian side thinks."
Reporters pressed Gen Natthaphon on Samdech Hun Sen’s recent challenge for Thailand to keep the border closed for "100 or even 500 years," suggesting that Cambodia was indifferent to the reopening.
The Minister referenced previous agreements at the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) calling for an end to provocative rhetoric and a demonstration of commitment to peace, questioning whether Hun Sen's remarks were consistent with that commitment.
He then reiterated his personal stance on border talks, which he said reflected the wishes of the Thai populace: "I personally have said that [Hun Sen] doesn't need to talk to me anymore, because the Thai people don't want it."
Concluding on the matter, Gen Natthaphon said: "Since Samdech Hun Sen stated the border doesn't need to open for a hundred years, I am relieved. It means I probably won't have to discuss the border opening with him for the rest of my life."