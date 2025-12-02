Patai Udom Suksa School to close after 55 years, reasons revealed

Patai Udom Suksa School has formally notified parents that it will end teaching and cease operations after the 2025 academic year, bringing an end to more than five decades of service since its establishment in 1971.

In the letter to parents, the school explained that the past decade has seen a growing crisis among private schools nationwide, with more than 40 institutions closing in the 2024 academic year alone.

It attributed the crisis to two structural factors: Thailand’s declining birth rate and ageing population, and mounting economic instability that has weakened household finances.

The school added that the severe Covid-19 outbreaks during 2020–2021 had further intensified challenges across all sectors, including education. Despite these difficulties, Patai Udom Suksa School said it had worked continuously to maintain quality teaching that kept pace with global changes.

However, rising operational costs—including academic expenditure, utilities, increased teacher salary bases under government policy, higher minimum wages, and expenses linked to student health and safety—had placed additional pressure on the school.

Delayed or unpaid tuition fees from some parents further undermined its financial stability.