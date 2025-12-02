Patai Udom Suksa School to close after 55 years, reasons revealed

Patai Udom Suksa School has formally notified parents that it will end teaching and cease operations after the 2025 academic year, bringing an end to more than five decades of service since its establishment in 1971.
In the letter to parents, the school explained that the past decade has seen a growing crisis among private schools nationwide, with more than 40 institutions closing in the 2024 academic year alone.
It attributed the crisis to two structural factors: Thailand’s declining birth rate and ageing population, and mounting economic instability that has weakened household finances.
The school added that the severe Covid-19 outbreaks during 2020–2021 had further intensified challenges across all sectors, including education. Despite these difficulties, Patai Udom Suksa School said it had worked continuously to maintain quality teaching that kept pace with global changes.
However, rising operational costs—including academic expenditure, utilities, increased teacher salary bases under government policy, higher minimum wages, and expenses linked to student health and safety—had placed additional pressure on the school.
Delayed or unpaid tuition fees from some parents further undermined its financial stability.
In the 2023 academic year, the school attempted downsizing measures, reducing its overall size as well as the number of teachers and staff to prolong operations. Nonetheless, long-term financial pressures remained unsustainable.
The school’s board of administrators has therefore resolved to discontinue teaching and close Patai Udom Suksa School from the 2026 academic year onwards, beginning in May 2026. Acknowledging the impact on students and parents, the school outlined several support measures.
It will issue academic documents—two copies of the student certificate and one copy of the academic transcript—for use in school transfers. These will be distributed on March 30, 2026.
The school has also coordinated with nearby institutions to accept Patai Udom Suksa students on a special basis. These include:
The school clarified that it could not inform parents immediately after the closure resolution because it was required to first complete procedures mandated by the Ministry of Education regarding the termination of school operations. Teaching for the second semester will proceed as usual.
Parents of students at all levels have been invited to attend a meeting on Wednesday (December 3) to receive full details and guidance on the support measures.
History of Patai Udom Suksa School
Patai Udom Suksa School was founded in 1971 by Khunying Udomlak Siyanon as a memorial to Pol Gen Phao Siyanon and as part of her aspiration to establish a high-quality educational institution that would nurture students physically, mentally and intellectually, while instilling strong moral and ethical values.
Construction began in 1970 on a plot of 18 rai, 2 ngan and 36 square wah. The school was officially opened on May 2, 1971 at 201 Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Lak Si district, Bangkok. It offered classes from Kindergarten 1 to Mathayom 3.
Its emblem features Thai initials in green, orange and yellow, set within a golden Bodhi leaf and water droplet to represent a place of prosperity, learning and virtue under His Majesty the King’s benevolent protection.
The school’s symbolic tree is the rainbow shower tree (chaiyaphruek), and its guiding philosophy is: “Learn well, excel in sports, uphold discipline, and pursue virtue.”