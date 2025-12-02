NARIT reminds people of five astronomical events in December

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) on Tuesday reminded the public about five upcoming astronomical events this month.

NARIT stated that the events include two lunar-planet conjunctions, the greatest western elongation of Mercury, a meteor shower, and the shortest day of the year.

According to NARIT, the five astronomical events in chronological order are:

December 7: Jupiter-Lunar Conjunction. The Moon and the planet Jupiter will appear very close together in the night sky.