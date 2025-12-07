Daikin allows non-union workers to resume work

Company permits return to work after lockout over bonus dispute

Daikin Industries (Thailand) announced on Sunday that workers who are not members of the company’s labour union may return to work on Monday, following a lockout imposed amid a heated dispute over annual bonus payments.

The company informed employees that non-union workers could resume duties from Monday, while union members remain barred from entering the factory.

Daikin announced the lockout on December 4, effective December 6, after 11 failed rounds of negotiations over bonus and welfare benefits.

The company initially offered a bonus equivalent to five months’ salary plus a special payment of 12,000 baht, later increasing the offer to six months plus 12,000 baht.