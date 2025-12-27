Border districts urge residents to stay in bunkers ahead of expected noon ceasefire on December 27

Several districts in Thailand’s border provinces have issued urgent warnings urging residents to remain in bunkers and shelters and not go outside, citing fears of heavy attacks in the run-up to a ceasefire that is expected at 12.00pm on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Arthit Busaba, Chief of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, said on Friday that information circulating in recent days suggests the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) meeting has produced multiple revisions to a draft agreement, reaching what he described as a sixth version. Details of the latest draft have not been disclosed and are pending approval by Thailand’s National Security Council (NSC), he said.

Arthit said a ceasefire is expected at 12.00pm on December 27, but warned that between now and noon tomorrow, Cambodia could launch intense attacks in an attempt to retake territory lost to Thai forces. He urged residents to stay inside bunkers or trenches and not go outdoors under any circumstances, or remain in evacuation centres and avoid returning to villages for the time being.

He also advised local defence volunteers to stay close to shelters, avoid open areas, and switch off or dim lights if an unidentified drone is spotted.