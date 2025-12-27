Border districts urge residents to stay in bunkers ahead of expected noon ceasefire on December 27

Several districts in Thailand’s border provinces have issued urgent warnings urging residents to remain in bunkers and shelters and not go outside, citing fears of heavy attacks in the run-up to a ceasefire that is expected at 12.00pm on Saturday, December 27, 2025.
Arthit Busaba, Chief of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, said on Friday that information circulating in recent days suggests the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) meeting has produced multiple revisions to a draft agreement, reaching what he described as a sixth version. Details of the latest draft have not been disclosed and are pending approval by Thailand’s National Security Council (NSC), he said.
Arthit said a ceasefire is expected at 12.00pm on December 27, but warned that between now and noon tomorrow, Cambodia could launch intense attacks in an attempt to retake territory lost to Thai forces. He urged residents to stay inside bunkers or trenches and not go outdoors under any circumstances, or remain in evacuation centres and avoid returning to villages for the time being.
He also advised local defence volunteers to stay close to shelters, avoid open areas, and switch off or dim lights if an unidentified drone is spotted.
In Surin province, authorities also warned of possible heavy-weapon bombardment from across the border before any ceasefire is signed, which could affect both military positions and civilian homes.
Officials said high-risk border districts have been designated restricted areas, with outsiders barred from entry. Residents were told to move to the safest shelter available immediately, avoid driving on any roads in risk zones, switch off all lights, and remain indoors without leaving their homes.
Meanwhile, Ta Phraya district in Sa Kaeo province issued its own warning, describing tonight as the most dangerous, and urging people in border villages to stay away from high-risk areas, warning that Cambodian forces may carry out heavy bombardment.