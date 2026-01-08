Public Safety Warning: Don’t Let Your Power Bank Become a ‘Firebomb’ in Your Bag

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation issues a high-level alert over faulty charging habits that lead to life-threatening battery explosions.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued an urgent public safety warning regarding the misuse of portable power banks.

Officials cautioned that improper charging habits are leading to a rise in battery failures, with some devices "exploding" inside users' bags or pockets.

Teerapat Katchamat, director-general of the DDPM, stated that while power banks have become indispensable, they carry significant fire risks if handled incorrectly.