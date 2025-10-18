Power bank explodes on Air China flight, forces emergency landing in Shanghai

An Air China flight from Hangzhou to Incheon made an emergency landing in Shanghai after a power bank exploded. No injuries were reported.

Facebook page Army Military Force posted a video showing the aftermath of the incident, stating that a power bank had exploded on Air China flight CA139 bound for South Korea, prompting the aircraft to divert.

The incident occurred aboard an Airbus A321-232, registration B-8583, operating flight CA139 from Hangzhou, China, to Incheon, South Korea. The fire started when a passenger’s power bank exploded inside luggage stored in the overhead compartment.

Cabin crew quickly brought the situation under control, and the pilot decided to divert the aircraft for an emergency landing at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The plane landed safely, and there were no reports of injuries among passengers or crew.