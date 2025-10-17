TAT's Airline Focus delivers new routes, boosting Thai tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced on October 16, 2025, that international airlines from East Asia, South Asia, ASEAN, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East are increasing flight routes, frequencies, and seat capacity to Thailand in the fourth quarter.
This expansion reflects a growing trend of rising foreign tourist demand during the year-end period.
This positive development is a result of TAT's proactive policies and continuous implementation of the "Airline Focus" strategy in collaboration with international airline partners.
This includes stimulating charter flights from secondary cities in China through the Thailand Summer Blast project, aimed at boosting tourist numbers and revenue to meet set targets.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated that the intensified implementation of the TAT's Airline Focus strategy, promoting cooperation and co-marketing with airline partners for both Scheduled Flights and Charter Flights through various projects, including the Thailand Summer Blast, is aimed at stimulating and revitalising the tourism situation.
This has driven the opening of new routes and increased flight frequencies, consistently leading to an expansion in airline seat capacity into Thailand.
It's noted that during the fourth quarter of this year, which is the tourism high season, international airlines from short-haul markets (including East Asia, especially China, South Asia, and ASEAN) and mid- and long-haul markets (from the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas) have collectively launched over 80 new routes. These routes connect both major and secondary foreign cities to Thai destinations such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phuket, and Rayong (U-Tapao).
There is also a marked increase in flight frequencies to Thailand, particularly on European and South Asian routes, where the flight situation has already expanded and surpassed pre-Covid-19 levels, underscoring the strong growth in travel demand to Thailand during the late-year season.
The visibly improving situation in international route openings and increased flight frequencies during the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by TAT’s Airline Focus strategy, is expected to be a key factor supporting the Thai tourism industry in achieving its 2025 targets.