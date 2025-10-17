TAT's Airline Focus delivers new routes, boosting Thai tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced on October 16, 2025, that international airlines from East Asia, South Asia, ASEAN, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East are increasing flight routes, frequencies, and seat capacity to Thailand in the fourth quarter.

This expansion reflects a growing trend of rising foreign tourist demand during the year-end period.

This positive development is a result of TAT's proactive policies and continuous implementation of the "Airline Focus" strategy in collaboration with international airline partners.

This includes stimulating charter flights from secondary cities in China through the Thailand Summer Blast project, aimed at boosting tourist numbers and revenue to meet set targets.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated that the intensified implementation of the TAT's Airline Focus strategy, promoting cooperation and co-marketing with airline partners for both Scheduled Flights and Charter Flights through various projects, including the Thailand Summer Blast, is aimed at stimulating and revitalising the tourism situation.