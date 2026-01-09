null

Lawyer says ‘Big Joke’ remains in Thailand amid rumours

FRIDAY, JANUARY 09, 2026

Lawyer says Pol Gen Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn remains in Thailand and is preparing a legal defence, urging the public to stop sharing rumours

A lawyer representing former deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn has moved to rebut online rumours claiming Surachate has left Thailand to evade legal proceedings.

In a Facebook post dated January 8, 2026, lawyer Sanyaphat Samart said Surachate remains in Thailand and is living normally within the framework of the law. The post described claims that Surachate travelled to a neighbouring country or overseas as “completely false”.

The post also said Surachate intends to face the legal process, including proceedings involving investigators, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the courts. It added that a legal team is preparing evidence for a full defence through lawful channels.

The lawyer urged the public and media to exercise caution when sharing information online, warning that distorted claims can damage reputations and affect the case. The post said any formal developments would be communicated through official updates for transparency.

