Thai Authorities Dismantle Chinese Syndicate Behind $210m Global Investment Fraud

Three Chinese nationals arrested for running the ‘Jihui Jinfu’ sham app, which promised 12% returns on IPOs but defrauded victims of 1.6 billion yuan.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Immigration Bureau have announced the arrest of three high-ranking members of a Chinese "grey business" syndicate accused of orchestrating a massive investment fraud totaling over $210 million (approximately 7 billion baht).

The suspects—identified as Yang (41), the alleged ringleader; Wang (46), the financial officer; and Li (46), the marketing lead—were apprehended following coordinated raids at a luxury condominium in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district and a private residence in Hang Dong, Chiang Mai.

The ‘Jihui Jinfu’ Deception

According to the CIB’s Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), the group operated a fraudulent mobile application titled "Jihui Jinfu."

Since 2015, the syndicate reportedly lured more than 8,000 victims in China by promising "guaranteed" annual returns of 12% through investments in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).