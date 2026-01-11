Thailand's prominent public health pioneer passes away

Dr Prawase Wasi, a prominent medical professional who contributed significantly to advances in Thailand’s public health system, died at the age of 93 on Saturday.
The death was announced to the public on Saturday night via a Facebook post by Dr Bunchar Pongpanich, secretary of the Buddhadasa Indapanno Archives.
“I was informed by friends that Dr Prawase Wasi passed away peacefully. This time, he chose not to be hospitalised for treatment,” Bancha said.
Bancha said Prawase had earlier told him that he did not want the end of his life to be like “a mango falling from a tree but getting stuck on the roof and not reaching the ground.”
The late doctor was a leading medical professional and public health academic who initiated the establishment of several key health bodies, including the National Health Commission Office, ThaiHealth Promotion Foundation, Health Systems Research Institute, Healthcare Accreditation Institute, and the Emergency Medical Foundation.
He also played a vital role in promoting the community doctor movement.
Politically, Prawet was among a 27-member committee set up to work on “national reform” following the 2010 political turmoil.
Born in 1932 in Kanchanaburi province, Prawet earned a bachelor’s degree from Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital before obtaining a PhD from the University of Colorado at Denver in the United States in 1960. He also received awards from international health bodies, including the World Health Organisation and UNESCO.
His passing was mourned by many key figures in the Kingdom.
Sontirat Sontijirawong, a former energy minister, expressed his condolences, calling Prawase a public intellectual and a pioneer of important concepts in Thai community development.
“Although he is gone today, what he created remains in the hearts of everyone who has walked the path and worked with him. I remember his kindness and contributions with sincere respect and admiration,” Sontirat said.