Thailand's prominent public health pioneer passes away

Dr Prawase Wasi, a prominent medical professional who contributed significantly to advances in Thailand’s public health system, died at the age of 93 on Saturday.

The death was announced to the public on Saturday night via a Facebook post by Dr Bunchar Pongpanich, secretary of the Buddhadasa Indapanno Archives.

“I was informed by friends that Dr Prawase Wasi passed away peacefully. This time, he chose not to be hospitalised for treatment,” Bancha said.

Bancha said Prawase had earlier told him that he did not want the end of his life to be like “a mango falling from a tree but getting stuck on the roof and not reaching the ground.”

