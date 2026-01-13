Probe into alleged police-linked network helping 100+ Chinese detainees escape

Thai authorities are investigating allegations that some police officers were involved in a network that helped more than 100 detained Chinese nationals leave immigration detention and flee to third countries to avoid severe punishment.

The allegations describe an organised scheme in which intermediaries — including brokers and lawyers, alongside Thai and Chinese accomplices — allegedly worked with corrupt officials to remove detainees from custody.

According to the claims, the network would arrange for a new criminal complaint to be filed at a police station, enabling investigators to seek a court warrant and request the detainee be temporarily transferred out of the immigration detention facility for legal proceedings.

After the detainee was removed from the facility, the network allegedly facilitated the person’s escape to a third country, rather than deportation back to China. The claims suggest the motive was to avoid harsh penalties, including possible capital punishment, and that the operation may have involved significant payments per person.

Police have said they are gathering evidence, coordinating across units, and will take action against any officers or civilians found to be involved, including intermediaries and any senior figures, if the allegations are supported by evidence.