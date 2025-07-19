New Taskforce to Target 'Grey Chinese' Labour Exploitation and Illegality

A new government committee has been established to clamp down on "Grey Chinese" groups and other foreign nationals suspected of engaging in illegal labour practices within Thailand.

The Ministry of Labour announced the formation of the committee following alarming discoveries of numerous foreign workers occupying professions specifically reserved for Thai citizens.

Labour Minister Phongkawin Juangroongruangkit revealed on Friday that the newly formed committee will investigate employment conditions, instances of forced labour, and the exploitation of child labour among foreign workers.

This initiative is a direct response to a surge in illegal employment across various sectors.

"Current circumstances indicate the continued use of illegal labour in many areas, especially involving child labourers and foreign workers," stated Minister Phongkawin.

He highlighted the impact of certain foreign capital groups, particularly from China and neighbouring countries, who are reportedly exploiting labour unlawfully.

This trend, he noted, directly undermines employment opportunities for Thai workers, compromises fairness in the labour market, and poses a long-term threat to workers' rights.