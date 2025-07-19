New Taskforce to Target 'Grey Chinese' Labour Exploitation and Illegality

A new government committee has been established to clamp down on "Grey Chinese" groups and other foreign nationals suspected of engaging in illegal labour practices within Thailand.
The Ministry of Labour announced the formation of the committee following alarming discoveries of numerous foreign workers occupying professions specifically reserved for Thai citizens.
Labour Minister Phongkawin Juangroongruangkit revealed on Friday that the newly formed committee will investigate employment conditions, instances of forced labour, and the exploitation of child labour among foreign workers.
This initiative is a direct response to a surge in illegal employment across various sectors.
"Current circumstances indicate the continued use of illegal labour in many areas, especially involving child labourers and foreign workers," stated Minister Phongkawin.
He highlighted the impact of certain foreign capital groups, particularly from China and neighbouring countries, who are reportedly exploiting labour unlawfully.
This trend, he noted, directly undermines employment opportunities for Thai workers, compromises fairness in the labour market, and poses a long-term threat to workers' rights.
In line with the government's "Urgent Regulation of Foreign Workers in Thailand" policy, the Ministry of Labour is intensifying cooperation with all relevant agencies.
The aim is to rigorously monitor, inspect, and enforce legal measures to rectify illegal employment issues and create more job prospects for Thai citizens across all industries.
Thailand has stringent laws protecting its workforce, with 27 specific occupations strictly prohibited for foreign nationals.
These include skilled trades such as wood carving, diamond and gem cutting, and the production of traditional Thai crafts like lacquerware and musical instruments.
Other restricted roles encompass service-based professions like hairdressing, Thai massage, tour guiding, and legal services.
Disturbingly, investigations have uncovered evidence of foreign nationals, including Chinese individuals working as tour guides, and Myanmarese or Cambodians engaging in local market trade, directly infringing upon these reserved occupations.
Myanmarese individuals have also been found working in Thai traditional massage parlours and street vending. This widespread violation poses a significant threat to job security and the economic stability of Thai workers.
Therefore, the comprehensive regulation of foreign labour is deemed crucial. The objective is to ensure that foreign workers are employed legally and within the specific job categories permitted by Thai law, without impinging on the rights of Thai workers.
The newly formed advisory and inspection committee will consist of 15 members. It will include advisors to the Minister of Labour, the Minister's Secretary, representatives from the Office of the Attorney General, and the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission.
Furthermore, various agencies under the Ministry of Labour's purview will participate, ensuring an integrated and highly effective operational plan.