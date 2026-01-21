Thailand hotspots hit 316; cross-border haze risk

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organisation), or GISTDA, reported that Thailand’s hotspot count has climbed to 316, with agricultural land remaining the most concerning area. The agency also urged close monitoring of cross-border haze after Cambodia recorded nearly 1,000 hotspots, raising the risk of wider PM2.5 impacts nationwide.

In an update issued on Jan 20, 2026, GISTDA said its latest hotspot assessment—based on analysis of satellite data—showed a continued upward trend in hotspots across Thailand, with agricultural activity still the main driver.

Hotspot situation in Thailand

Using data from the Suomi NPP satellite and the VIIRS system, GISTDA said that on Jan 19, 2026, Thailand recorded a total of 316 hotspots, broken down by land type as follows:

Agricultural areas: 141

Land reform areas (Sor Por Kor): 72

National reserved forests: 48

Communities and other areas: 39

Roadside areas: 9

Conservation forests: 7

The figures indicate that agricultural activity and land preparation for cultivation remain key contributors to hotspots, with direct implications for smoke and PM2.5 in multiple areas.