Thailand hotspots hit 316; cross-border haze risk

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organisation), or GISTDA, reported that Thailand’s hotspot count has climbed to 316, with agricultural land remaining the most concerning area. The agency also urged close monitoring of cross-border haze after Cambodia recorded nearly 1,000 hotspots, raising the risk of wider PM2.5 impacts nationwide.
In an update issued on Jan 20, 2026, GISTDA said its latest hotspot assessment—based on analysis of satellite data—showed a continued upward trend in hotspots across Thailand, with agricultural activity still the main driver.
Using data from the Suomi NPP satellite and the VIIRS system, GISTDA said that on Jan 19, 2026, Thailand recorded a total of 316 hotspots, broken down by land type as follows:
The figures indicate that agricultural activity and land preparation for cultivation remain key contributors to hotspots, with direct implications for smoke and PM2.5 in multiple areas.
Across the wider ASEAN region, GISTDA said hotspot numbers in neighbouring countries were significantly higher than Thailand’s, increasing the risk of cross-border smoke and haze, as follows:
GISTDA said it is closely monitoring the situation and using space technology to share data with relevant agencies to support timely fuel management and suppression efforts in high-risk areas. The agency urged people in hotspot-dense areas to take care of their health due to smoke and fine particulate pollution.