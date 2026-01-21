null

Thailand hotspots hit 316; cross-border haze risk

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2026

GISTDA reports 316 hotspots in Thailand, led by agricultural land. Cambodia logs 904, raising concerns over cross-border smoke and PM2.5

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organisation), or GISTDA, reported that Thailand’s hotspot count has climbed to 316, with agricultural land remaining the most concerning area. The agency also urged close monitoring of cross-border haze after Cambodia recorded nearly 1,000 hotspots, raising the risk of wider PM2.5 impacts nationwide.

In an update issued on Jan 20, 2026, GISTDA said its latest hotspot assessment—based on analysis of satellite data—showed a continued upward trend in hotspots across Thailand, with agricultural activity still the main driver.

Thailand hotspots hit 316; cross-border haze risk

Hotspot situation in Thailand

Using data from the Suomi NPP satellite and the VIIRS system, GISTDA said that on Jan 19, 2026, Thailand recorded a total of 316 hotspots, broken down by land type as follows:

  • Agricultural areas: 141
  • Land reform areas (Sor Por Kor): 72
  • National reserved forests: 48
  • Communities and other areas: 39
  • Roadside areas: 9
  • Conservation forests: 7

The figures indicate that agricultural activity and land preparation for cultivation remain key contributors to hotspots, with direct implications for smoke and PM2.5 in multiple areas.

Neighbouring countries remain severe

Across the wider ASEAN region, GISTDA said hotspot numbers in neighbouring countries were significantly higher than Thailand’s, increasing the risk of cross-border smoke and haze, as follows:

  • Cambodia: 904
  • Myanmar: 511
  • Vietnam: 331
  • Laos: 222
  • Malaysia: 23

Monitoring and public caution

GISTDA said it is closely monitoring the situation and using space technology to share data with relevant agencies to support timely fuel management and suppression efforts in high-risk areas. The agency urged people in hotspot-dense areas to take care of their health due to smoke and fine particulate pollution.

 

 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy