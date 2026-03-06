High Airfares Expected to Ease by Late March as Aviation Hubs Recover

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand predicts airfares will stabilise by late March as regional networks recover from Middle Eastern flight disruptions.

Airfares on key international routes are expected to stabilise by the end of March as global aviation networks recover from recent disruptions in the Middle East, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

While regional tensions have sent ticket prices soaring on certain corridors, the CAAT reports that the situation is beginning to "ease". The authority has, however, urged passengers to maintain forward planning to avoid the remnants of the recent price hikes.

Impact on Transit Hubs

The ongoing volatility in the Middle East has forced several major regional carriers to suspend or scale back their operations. With the exception of a few services from Oman, the disruption has severely hampered international flight networks—specifically those that rely on Middle Eastern airports as primary transit hubs for long-haul travel.

This shift has prompted a significant number of travellers to move away from connecting flights, opting instead for direct services between Asia and Europe. This surge in demand has squeezed availability, leaving only high-tier "last-minute" fares on the market—a trend mirrored across several neighbouring countries.

