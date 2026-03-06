High Airfares Expected to Ease by Late March as Aviation Hubs Recover

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand predicts airfares will stabilise by late March as regional networks recover from Middle Eastern flight disruptions.
Airfares on key international routes are expected to stabilise by the end of March as global aviation networks recover from recent disruptions in the Middle East, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).
While regional tensions have sent ticket prices soaring on certain corridors, the CAAT reports that the situation is beginning to "ease". The authority has, however, urged passengers to maintain forward planning to avoid the remnants of the recent price hikes.
Impact on Transit Hubs
The ongoing volatility in the Middle East has forced several major regional carriers to suspend or scale back their operations. With the exception of a few services from Oman, the disruption has severely hampered international flight networks—specifically those that rely on Middle Eastern airports as primary transit hubs for long-haul travel.
This shift has prompted a significant number of travellers to move away from connecting flights, opting instead for direct services between Asia and Europe. This surge in demand has squeezed availability, leaving only high-tier "last-minute" fares on the market—a trend mirrored across several neighbouring countries.
A Return to Normalcy
The CAAT’s latest market analysis suggests a cooling of prices is imminent.
"We anticipate that the aviation landscape and fare levels will begin to settle from late March onwards," a CAAT spokesperson noted.
This recovery is predicated on regional airlines gradually restoring their flight frequencies and global networks returning to near-normal capacity.
In the interim, the regulator recommends that those travelling between Asia and Europe book as far in advance as possible to secure reasonable rates.
Travellers with flexible itineraries are also encouraged to explore alternative transit routes through other regions to bypass current bottlenecks.
Fuel Costs and Passenger Rights
The CAAT is also keeping a close watch on jet fuel prices, which have fluctuated due to the geopolitical climate. The authority is currently in discussions with airlines and relevant government agencies to evaluate the impact on operational costs, aiming to strike a balance that protects passengers from excessive fare increases.
Despite the recent turbulence, the CAAT confirmed that there are currently no reports of stranded passengers at Thai airports. Airlines are being held to strict compliance with Civil Aviation Board Regulation No. 101, which governs passenger protection and rights.
Travellers who encounter service failures or who are denied their entitled care are encouraged to lodge a formal complaint via the official CAAT portal at complaint.caat.or.th.