BOT tightens cash withdrawal rules to curb money laundering and digital fraud

The Bank of Thailand is tightening oversight of cash-related transactions in a bid to close loopholes that can be exploited for money laundering, illegal fund transfers and digital fraud.

The new framework, announced on March 19 and due to take effect on April 1, 2026, requires financial institutions to strengthen risk management around cash withdrawals and certain cashier’s cheque transactions. BOT said cash transactions are convenient but harder to trace, making them more vulnerable to misuse and potentially damaging confidence in the financial system.

The central bank’s main focus is on money being withdrawn from the banking system. In practical terms, that means direct cash withdrawals, requests for cashier’s cheques and the encashment of uncrossed cashier’s cheques. BOT said customers using other channels, such as transfers or crossed cheques paid into an account, can continue to transact as normal.