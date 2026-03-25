Guinness recognises Thai skydiver as first Thai to land on the world’s highest volcano

Guinness World Records on March 25, 2026 certified a world record by Thai skydiver Associate Professor Dr Tanaboworn Sirikunakornkun, recognising a skydive landing at the highest point of Ojos del Salado in Chile—described as the highest volcano in the world and a location where, according to the report, no one had previously completed a skydive landing at that specific point.

Guinness World Records announced the certification on its website and issued an official certificate to Tanaboworn.

Tanaboworn has previously been credited with two other record-setting feats. These include a skydive displaying a 150-square-metre Thai national flag above Mount Everest, certified by Nepal’s journalists’ association, and another achievement above Antarctica, certified by Skydive Antarctica.

Speaking about the latest Guinness recognition, Tanaboworn said he was proud to be Thai and spoke about his desire to give back to the country and the monarchy, saying he was willing to devote his physical and mental effort to any undertaking he believes contributes to that goal.