Royal command appoints former BOT governor as Privy Councillor

Following the appointment of Privy Councillors under the announcement dated November 29, 2023, His Majesty has now deemed it appropriate to appoint an additional Privy Councillor.

By virtue of Sections 10 and 11 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand B.E. 2560 (2017), His Majesty has graciously appointed Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput as a Privy Councillor.