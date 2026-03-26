Royal command appoints former BOT governor as Privy Councillor

On Thursday (March 26), the Royal Gazette published a royal command on the appointment of a Privy Councillor.
The announcement stated that His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn had graciously commanded that the following be proclaimed:
Following the appointment of Privy Councillors under the announcement dated November 29, 2023, His Majesty has now deemed it appropriate to appoint an additional Privy Councillor.
By virtue of Sections 10 and 11 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand B.E. 2560 (2017), His Majesty has graciously appointed Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput as a Privy Councillor.
The appointment takes effect from this day forward.