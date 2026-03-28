Bangkok calls for Earth Hour lights-off on Saturday night

All 50 district offices are also coordinating with local partners and building operators to arrange symbolic lights-off activities at buildings, homes and along roads in their areas.

BMA says campaign helps both households and the environment

The BMA said the campaign would help households save on electricity bills while also supporting wider national efforts to conserve energy, reduce budget pressure and protect the environment.

Residents have been encouraged to join the symbolic action by switching off unused lights from 8.30pm to 9.30pm on Saturday.

Bangkok marks 18 years of Earth Hour participation

The BMA has run the one-hour lights-off campaign continuously since 2008, in partnership with WWF Thailand and other network organisations.

Over the past 18 years, the campaign has helped reduce electricity use by 22,617 megawatts and cut 12,330 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, according to the BMA.

Last year’s campaign cut electricity use by 134 megawatts

In 2025, cooperation from all sectors across Bangkok reduced electricity use by 134 megawatts, compared with the previous Saturday, helping cut carbon dioxide emissions by 58.6 tonnes.

The BMA said that was equivalent to removing 485 flights between Bangkok and Chiang Mai, cutting 351,600 kilometres of diesel vehicle travel, or switching off lights in 263,700 households.