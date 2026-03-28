Bangkok calls for Earth Hour lights-off on Saturday night

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is inviting residents, businesses and organisations across the capital to take part in 60+ Earth Hour 2026 by switching off unnecessary lights and reducing energy use for one hour on Saturday night.
The campaign, aimed at helping tackle global warming and promoting a more sustainable world, will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 8.30pm to 9.30pm, in coordination with millions of people in 190 countries and 7,000 cities worldwide.
The BMA said it was continuing its annual one-hour lights-off campaign this year in partnership with network organisations, asking for cooperation from government agencies, private companies, businesses, shops, media outlets and the general public.
Participants are being encouraged to switch off unnecessary lights, including decorative lighting, building lights, high-rise lighting, advertising signs and household lights. People are also being asked to unplug unused electrical appliances and reduce air-conditioning use in homes and buildings during the one-hour campaign.
This year, the BMA has requested symbolic switch-offs at three key sites in Bangkok:
All 50 district offices are also coordinating with local partners and building operators to arrange symbolic lights-off activities at buildings, homes and along roads in their areas.
The BMA said the campaign would help households save on electricity bills while also supporting wider national efforts to conserve energy, reduce budget pressure and protect the environment.
Residents have been encouraged to join the symbolic action by switching off unused lights from 8.30pm to 9.30pm on Saturday.
The BMA has run the one-hour lights-off campaign continuously since 2008, in partnership with WWF Thailand and other network organisations.
Over the past 18 years, the campaign has helped reduce electricity use by 22,617 megawatts and cut 12,330 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, according to the BMA.
In 2025, cooperation from all sectors across Bangkok reduced electricity use by 134 megawatts, compared with the previous Saturday, helping cut carbon dioxide emissions by 58.6 tonnes.
The BMA said that was equivalent to removing 485 flights between Bangkok and Chiang Mai, cutting 351,600 kilometres of diesel vehicle travel, or switching off lights in 263,700 households.