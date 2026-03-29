Chonburi beauty wins coveted Miss Grand Thailand 2026 crown

Patthama Jitsawat of Chonburi was crowned Miss Grand Thailand 2026 and also won the media photographers’ favourite award, completing a return to the pageant stage after previously stepping away from the Miss Universe Chonburi title to continue her singing career.
The 2026 pageant was held under the tagline “beautiful and ready to use”.
Her victory was portrayed as a strategic success for the Miss Grand brand as it moves into its 15th year.
By taking the 1.2-million-baht “The Evolution” crown, she was seen as embodying the organisation’s “4B” formula, Beauty, Body, Brain and Business, particularly the business dimension, having built a loyal fan base through her background as a luk thung singer and Grand Voice Award winner.
That aligned with Nawat Itsaragrisil’s “beauty queen superstar” policy of turning popularity into major business value.
The grand final presentation revolved around earth, water, wind and fire, pushing production limits with a fountain curtain descending from the hall ceiling and fire effects alternating with dance sequences in the water.
The decisive moment, however, came in the Brain round, when contestants were asked about political ethics and the oil price crisis.
Patthama delivered a fiery response, calling it “a dark power the public has never seen” and urging people to unite and drive out those exploiting them, helping her pull clear of Miss Grand Buriram.
The other top finishers were Panassaya Angelica Demaagd of Buriram, Ailin Naepsuk of Phuket, Natkrita of Saraburi and Naruemon Chalermrerk of Sukhothai.
Patthama had earlier drawn attention after relinquishing the Miss Universe Chonburi title, saying she had to choose between pageantry and her profession because, if she advanced nationally, she would have to spend a month in camp and would be unable to take on other work.
She said she also had to consider her team, whose work depended on her schedule, and therefore chose the career she loved first.
Once circumstances became manageable, she returned to pageantry as promised, won Miss Grand Chonburi and then went on to take the national crown.
Her next mission is to represent Thailand at Miss Grand International 2026 in India this October.
With singing, acting and quick thinking among her strengths, she will be one to watch as the pageant’s “Evolution” era moves onto the international stage.