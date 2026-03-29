Chonburi beauty wins coveted Miss Grand Thailand 2026 crown

Patthama Jitsawat of Chonburi was crowned Miss Grand Thailand 2026 and also won the media photographers’ favourite award, completing a return to the pageant stage after previously stepping away from the Miss Universe Chonburi title to continue her singing career.

The 2026 pageant was held under the tagline “beautiful and ready to use”.

Her victory was portrayed as a strategic success for the Miss Grand brand as it moves into its 15th year.

By taking the 1.2-million-baht “The Evolution” crown, she was seen as embodying the organisation’s “4B” formula, Beauty, Body, Brain and Business, particularly the business dimension, having built a loyal fan base through her background as a luk thung singer and Grand Voice Award winner.