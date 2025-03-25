Miss Grand Thailand 2025 showcases cultural identities in costumes

The pageant committee is inviting beauty pageant fans to participate in voting for the best national costume award via its Facebook page, which will remain open for voting until Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The first five outfits that received the highest scores from on-site voting and entered the top 25 best national costumes were from Phrae, Phuket, Bangkok, Lamphun and Khon Kaen.

The winning national costume will be worn by Miss Grand Thailand during the Miss Grand International competition.