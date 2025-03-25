Miss Grand Thailand 2025 showcases cultural identities in costumes

Designers from all 77 provinces displayed their creativity and skill through costumes that highlighted the distinct cultural features of each region.
The pageant committee is inviting beauty pageant fans to participate in voting for the best national costume award via its Facebook page, which will remain open for voting until Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
The first five outfits that received the highest scores from on-site voting and entered the top 25 best national costumes were from Phrae, Phuket, Bangkok, Lamphun and Khon Kaen.
The winning national costume will be worn by Miss Grand Thailand during the Miss Grand International competition.
Here is a glimpse of the national costumes:
Miss Grand Phrae: Cho Hae Queen
This costume is inspired by the Phra That Cho Hae pagoda in Mueang district. The white and silver colour tone conveys elegance and prominence, with silver Lanna accessories adding to its regal appeal.
Miss Grand Khon Kaen: Poisonous Snake Woman
Inspired by the King Cobra Village in Nam Phong district, this costume depicts a woman embodying the poisonous snake. The headpiece represents the cobra spreading its hood to threaten prey, while the distinctive facial makeup and snake skin-like dress further emphasise the theme.
Miss Grand Bangkok: Amazing Thailand
As the capital of Thailand, Bangkok's traditional dress is enhanced with several accessories inspired by iconic landmarks such as Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram and Wat Arun. The costume also incorporates elements of Thai soft power, such as Tuk Tuk, Moo Deng and Butterbear motifs.
Miss Grand Lamphun: Twinkling Yee Peng Lantern
Inspired by the Yee Peng Lantern Festival, an important tradition in Lanna culture to pay respect to Lord Buddha during the full moon of the 12th lunar month, this costume is designed to bring light and happiness. It features twinkling decorations and a beautiful white dress that dazzles with elegance.