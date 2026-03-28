Miss Grand Thailand 2026 heads into grand final showdown tonight

Miss Grand Thailand 2026 is entering its final chapter, with contestants preparing for a decisive showdown under the banner of “Grand Evolution” as the competition builds towards its grand final on March 28.
This year’s edition is being positioned as more than a conventional beauty contest. Under the strategy of Nawat Itsaragrisil, the pageant has been framed as a full-scale entertainment platform designed to discover professional-level entertainers who are ready to move straight into the industry. Contestants representing all 77 provinces are expected not only to embody beauty, but also to prove they are prepared for careers in television drama, music and brand endorsements.
That positioning has helped redefine the contest’s image, with organisers promoting the idea of beauty with commercial and entertainment readiness. The scale of this year’s Welcome Ceremony reinforced that ambition, presenting the pageant as a stage of opportunity where each contestant must compete not only for the crown, but also for visibility and momentum going into the final.
One of the fiercest battlegrounds has been the National Costume round, where designers from all 77 provinces used local identity and creativity to compete for a place in the Top 25. The contest has become a soft power showcase in its own right, blending provincial pride, symbolism and fan mobilisation.
According to the vote tally, Miss Grand Chonburi, Ning Pattama, led the “people’s favourite” rankings with 401,700 votes for The Royal Buffalo of Siam, a costume inspired by Chonburi’s legendary buffalo racing tradition.
She was followed by Miss Grand Nong Bua Lamphu, Nokploy Thanchanok, whose Queen Naga Wisutthimak costume drew on reverence for the Naga and received 205,000 votes.
In third place was Miss Grand Chumphon, Ton-or Rindares, with Buddharaksa Aramrung Mueang Chumphon, a gold-toned design inspired by the province’s symbolic flower, which received 85,000 votes.
Beyond the visual spectacle, the contest’s symbolism is also centred on the crown itself. This year’s title crown, The Evolution, is meant to represent continual development and transformation. Organisers say the eventual winner must be able to answer not only the demands of the pageant, but also the broader needs of the entertainment business.
Other major prizes are also adding to the tension in the closing stretch. The Miss Popular Vote winner will secure a fast-track place in the final Top 11, while one of the most closely watched additions this year is the Grand Voice Awards, a collaboration with F.Hero aimed at developing beauty queens into artists with international potential.
The grand final of Miss Grand Thailand 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, from 7pm at MGI Hall on the sixth floor of Bravo BKK on Rama IX Road. The event will be streamed live on YouTube via Grand TV.