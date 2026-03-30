Adisai Bodharamik, Jasmine International Founder and Former Cabinet Minister, Dies Aged 85

The veteran statesman and telecommunications pioneer, who held the commerce and education portfolios, passed away peacefully on 28 March.
Adisai Bodharamik, a towering figure in Thai telecommunications and a veteran of several cabinet administrations, has died at the age of 85. His passing marks the end of an era for both the nation’s corporate landscape and its political circles.
The news was confirmed on Monday (30 March) by his son, Pete Bodharamik, who shared a poignant tribute on social media. "At 7:28 am on 28 March 2026, my father passed away peacefully," the post read. "I shall honour every teaching and final wish he entrusted to me."
A Legacy of Innovation and Governance
Dr Adisai was the visionary founder of Jasmine International PCL (JAS), a company that became a cornerstone of Thailand’s modern telecommunications infrastructure.
His transition from the boardroom to the halls of power was equally impactful. Over a distinguished political career, he held several of the country’s most senior ministerial roles, including:
Minister of Commerce
Minister of Education
Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office
He was a recipient of Thailand’s highest royal honours, including the Special Class of the Most Exalted Order of the White Elephant, reflecting his lifelong service to the state.
Spiritual Patronage
Beyond his professional achievements, Dr Adisai was a devout Buddhist and a prominent philanthropist. The Wat Buddha Phrommayan temple issued a statement of condolence, praising his "steadfast faith" and his role as a primary patron who supported the monastic community for many years.
Final Rites
The royal bathing ceremony is scheduled for today, Monday, 30 March, at 4:00 pm, marking the start of seven days of formal funeral rites. The royal-sponsored cremation is set to take place on Sunday, 5 April 2026.