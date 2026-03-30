Adisai Bodharamik, Jasmine International Founder and Former Cabinet Minister, Dies Aged 85

The veteran statesman and telecommunications pioneer, who held the commerce and education portfolios, passed away peacefully on 28 March.

Adisai Bodharamik, a towering figure in Thai telecommunications and a veteran of several cabinet administrations, has died at the age of 85. His passing marks the end of an era for both the nation’s corporate landscape and its political circles.

The news was confirmed on Monday (30 March) by his son, Pete Bodharamik, who shared a poignant tribute on social media. "At 7:28 am on 28 March 2026, my father passed away peacefully," the post read. "I shall honour every teaching and final wish he entrusted to me."

