Climate crisis pushes emperor penguin closer to extinction

The emperor penguin, one of the most recognisable symbols of Antarctica, has officially been reclassified as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, in a stark new sign of the accelerating damage caused by global warming.

The IUCN announced on April 9 that the emperor penguin had been moved up from near threatened to endangered on its Red List, after mounting evidence showed that climate-driven changes in Antarctic sea ice are rapidly undermining the species’ ability to survive and reproduce. Sea ice is essential to the bird’s life cycle, serving as a platform for breeding, feeding and moulting.

Scientists say the loss and early break-up of sea ice has become the defining threat to the species. Emperor penguins breed during Antarctica’s harsh winter, with males incubating eggs on their feet over stable sea ice. If the ice breaks up too early in spring, chicks that have not yet developed waterproof feathers can fall into the ocean and die.