Endangered humpback dolphins spotted in Gulf of Thailand last month

The Marine National Park Operation Centre No. 5 in Nakhon Si Thammarat province said on Friday that the dolphins were observed swimming and foraging near Ko Wua Talab in the Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park area.

Chainarong Ruangthong, head of the Marine National Park Operation Centre No. 5, reported that local officers had conducted a field survey to monitor and assess the condition of these rare marine mammals.

The survey, which took place from June 26-30, employed the line intersect method via boat, covering an area of about 150 square kilometres.

The survey results revealed that among the six humpback dolphins (Sousa chinensis) was a mother-cub pair. All dolphins appeared to be in good health, with no visible injuries and exhibiting normal hunting behaviours. The team continued monitoring until the dolphins swam away, Chainarong said.

Additionally, the research team tested the sea water quality in the area where the dolphins were found. Initial results showed average water conditions, with further studies planned based on the photo documentation collected by the centre.

Humpback dolphins, also known as grey, white, or pink dolphins, are a species of oceanic dolphin family. Their pink colouration, which develops as they age, is not due to pigment cells but rather the colour of blood vessels that help prevent hyperthermia. These dolphins are classified as endangered and are protected under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act BE 2562 (2019).