19 endangered rice species on display at Central Tham Pavilion

Food lovers and rice enthusiasts are invited to a unique culinary experience at Central Tham Pavilion during the Thailand Rice Fest 2024 from December 12-15 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.

The pavilion will showcase 19 endangered rice species sourced from 10 communities across eight provinces. Visitors can indulge in a variety of rice-based dishes, learn about the cultural significance of rice in Thailand, and purchase locally sourced products.

By participating in the festival, Central Tham aims to raise awareness about the importance of preserving Thailand's rice heritage and supporting sustainable agriculture.

Meanwhile, visitors can embark on a culinary journey through Thailand's diverse regions by sampling a variety of rice dishes prepared by renowned chefs.

The festival will feature: