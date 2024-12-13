19 endangered rice species on display at Central Tham Pavilion

Thailand Rice Fest 2024 in Bangkok offers an informative culinary journey

 

Food lovers and rice enthusiasts are invited to a unique culinary experience at Central Tham Pavilion during the Thailand Rice Fest 2024 from December 12-15 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.

 

The pavilion will showcase 19 endangered rice species sourced from 10 communities across eight provinces. Visitors can indulge in a variety of rice-based dishes, learn about the cultural significance of rice in Thailand, and purchase locally sourced products.

 

By participating in the festival, Central Tham aims to raise awareness about the importance of preserving Thailand's rice heritage and supporting sustainable agriculture.

 

 

Meanwhile, visitors can embark on a culinary journey through Thailand's diverse regions by sampling a variety of rice dishes prepared by renowned chefs.

 

The festival will feature:

  • Rice Tasting Zone: Savour the unique flavours of 19 different rice varieties paired with curries from four regions of Thailand.
  • Rice Trade Zone: Purchase directly from local communities and farmers, supporting sustainable agriculture and preserving traditional knowledge.
  • Tale of Rice Zone: Learn about the history, cultivation, and cultural significance of each rice variety.
  • Coffee and Rice Zone: Discover innovative rice-based products, from scented candles to skincare items, alongside artisanal coffee and local delicacies.
     

 

Preserving Thailand's rice heritage

Central Group, the organiser of the festival, said it is committed to preserving Thailand's rice heritage and promoting sustainable agriculture. By highlighting the importance of indigenous rice varieties, the event aims to inspire a new generation of consumers to appreciate and support local farmers.

 

 

Pichai Chirathivat

 

"Rice is not just a staple food; it's a cultural symbol and a vital part of Thailand's economy," said Pichai Chirathivat, executive director of Central Group. "Through this festival, we hope to raise awareness about the importance of preserving our rice heritage and supporting sustainable agriculture."
 

 

