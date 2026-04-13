Thai officer wins top Sandhurst honour in landmark achievement

A Thai officer has received Sandhurst’s top honour for foreign cadets, in a milestone that has drawn fresh attention to Thailand’s presence at one of the world’s best-known military academies.

On April 11, 2026, Second Lieutenant Ravich Vanichayakornkul, a graduate of Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School Class 60 and Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy Class 71, and attached to the 1st Infantry Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, King’s Guard, was awarded the International Sword upon completing his studies at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

The International Sword is the highest distinction awarded to an international officer cadet on the regular commissioning course at Sandhurst. It is presented to the best overseas cadet in the intake, based on leadership, physical and mental resilience, and overall attitude throughout the 44-week training programme.

The award is supported by Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence in memory of Sheikh Ali Al Sabah, the former Kuwaiti defence minister. It is presented during the Sovereign’s Parade, the formal graduation ceremony for officer cadets.