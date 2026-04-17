PM orders security agencies to examine media intimidation claims

Thapanee Eadsrichai, founder of news outlet The Reporters, submitted a formal petition to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul calling for an investigation into the use of information operations, or IO, to intimidate the media.

The move followed what she described as a fierce online attack by anonymous avatar pages after she questioned the Fourth Army Region commander over the shooting of a Narathiwat MP. The Thai Journalists Association said the campaign appeared to be a coordinated attempt to undermine the credibility of the press.