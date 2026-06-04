Boat clip saga reshapes Psi Scott’s conservation path

Siranudh “Psi” Scott, once widely known online as Thailand’s “merman” for his marine conservation work, has come back into public focus after a long-running controversy over a viral boat clip reshaped both his public image and his role in official conservation work.





Psi, who has since announced that he has changed his name to Sai Samut, rose to prominence through his work to protect Thailand’s seas.

His activities included diving to collect underwater rubbish, campaigning against plastic waste and promoting public awareness through the Sea You Strong project, which worked with volunteers, divers and coastal communities across the country.

His public profile later brought him into the state conservation system.





In 2024, he was appointed as an unpaid adviser to the director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

However, his move from independent activism into a formal government-linked position soon became complicated by public controversy, differences in working culture and wider debate over how environmental campaigns should operate in the social media age.