Monsoon trough brings heavier rain to Bangkok and upper Thailand

Thailand is bracing for heavier rain over the next 24 hours as the monsoon trough moves down across Myanmar towards a low-pressure cell over upper Laos, while the moderate southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

The Thai Meteorological Department said upper Thailand would see more rain, with isolated heavy downpours expected in several areas.

People in affected provinces have been advised to prepare for heavy and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying communities.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places.

Temperatures are expected to range from lows of 27-28 degrees Celsius to highs of 35-37 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds are forecast at 10-25 kilometres per hour.

The upper Andaman Sea is expected to see moderate waves of about 2 metres, while waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are forecast at 1-2 metres. In areas hit by thunderstorms, waves may rise above 2 metres. The department advised vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf to proceed with caution and avoid sailing through stormy areas.